Robert W. Baird Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $110.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of ASAN opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion and a PE ratio of -65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,728 shares in the company, valued at $167,430,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,153,915 shares of company stock valued at $89,348,400 and have sold 101,032 shares valued at $7,236,018. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

