River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Up 2.3%

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93). Approximately 76,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 115,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.86).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.88. The stock has a market cap of £191.42 million and a PE ratio of 40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

