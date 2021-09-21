Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 3.7%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.55. 26,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,314,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a market cap of $852.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 147.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.