Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Up 29.1% in August

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 47,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,044. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

