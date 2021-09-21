Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $156,055.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 16% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and $156,055.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00099433 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

