RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.71 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $13.99 million and $17.71 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

