Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

