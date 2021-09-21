Richard A. Widdicombe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HRTG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 175,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,165. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.