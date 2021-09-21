Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanger were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE HNGR opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.
In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
HNGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
