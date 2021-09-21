Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanger were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HNGR opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

