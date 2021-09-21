Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

