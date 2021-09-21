Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,934 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of SunPower worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SunPower by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 30.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 32.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.