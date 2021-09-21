Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,758 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $2,030,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 36.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 119.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $752.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KELYA. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.