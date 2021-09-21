Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Endo International were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 45.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International plc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

