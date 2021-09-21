Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Wabash National worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $709.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

