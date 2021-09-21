Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,485 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,704,000 after buying an additional 204,603 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.