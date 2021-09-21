Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.75 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $82.75 million and $1.60 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00130371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

