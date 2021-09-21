Reviewing CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.98, meaning that its stock price is 1,598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CTGX Mining and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Okta -52.47% -18.64% -8.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTGX Mining and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Okta 0 7 18 1 2.77

Okta has a consensus target price of $289.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTGX Mining and Okta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Okta $835.42 million 46.77 -$266.33 million ($1.41) -179.18

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Okta beats CTGX Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

