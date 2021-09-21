Research Analysts Set Expectations for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.65. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.93 and its 200 day moving average is $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

