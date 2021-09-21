renDOGE Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $672,630.51 and $82,666.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.32 or 0.07005173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,444.28 or 1.00066600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00797264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

