Ren (REN) Hits One Day Volume of $130.86 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $715.50 million and approximately $130.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00122049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

