Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Achieves $25.14 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and approximately $335,374.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $204.44 or 0.00471630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,335.19 or 0.99969450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00082918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002351 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,981 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

