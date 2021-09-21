Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

