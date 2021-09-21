Raymond James Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.19.

CCO opened at C$27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.95. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

