Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,754,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

RAVN opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

