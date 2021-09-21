RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €611.89 ($719.87).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €867.40 ($1,020.47) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €910.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €785.40. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

