Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 11,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,345,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

