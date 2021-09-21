Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RMSYF opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.