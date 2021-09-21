Ralph Lauren Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

