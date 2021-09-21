Rai Reflex Index Achieves Market Cap of $53.32 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007152 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00172394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00110736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.29 or 0.06897039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.16 or 1.00007082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.10 or 0.00771505 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,693,003 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

