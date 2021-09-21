Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

