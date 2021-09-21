Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $983,000 Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The RealReal worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $38,217,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,664 shares of company stock worth $1,599,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

