Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,553,804 shares of company stock worth $200,569,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

