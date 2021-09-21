Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 121.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

WPC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

