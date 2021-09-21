Radix (EXRD) Trading 17.3% Higher This Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Radix has a market cap of $93.93 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00125225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044147 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.