Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Update

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

RADI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

