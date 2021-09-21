Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

