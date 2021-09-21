Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) has been given a C$1.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QST. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of CVE:QST remained flat at $C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 23,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.