Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,693. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

