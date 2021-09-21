Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $30.84 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 910.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335,524 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 3.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,926,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,358 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,023.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,619. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Truist decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.