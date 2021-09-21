Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $167,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

