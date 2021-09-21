Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up 7.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.04% of Primerica worth $62,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 193,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 230.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,314. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

