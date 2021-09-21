Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,122 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

