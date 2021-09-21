Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,267 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,239,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

