Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $269.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

