Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.