Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of ELY opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

