Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,959 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 114.0% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,352 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,891,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

