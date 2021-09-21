QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 7.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

