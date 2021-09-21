Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.39. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,673. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

