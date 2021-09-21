Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $220.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

